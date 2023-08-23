Angolans Make Their Debut in the World Cup in Germany

Luanda — The National Team makes its debut today with the individual competition qualifiers in the Canoeing and Kayaking World Championship, which takes place in Duisburg, Germany.

Composed of three canoeists and an equal number of kayakers, the Angolan team competes with Benilson Sanda, in the 1000m, Manuel António (500m) and Domingos Pacavira (200m), in canoe.

In Kayak, Jairo Domingos will tackle the 200m and then the 1000m, while Geovane Bofila will face the 500m.

The country's team will also participate in a canoe (C2) and Kayak (K2) duo, in the 1000 m, this Wednesday.

Angola participates in the world event, since 2006, in Hungary, 2007 (Germany), 2009 (Poland), 2011 (Hungary), 2015 (Italy), in which the country obtained the best performance, reaching the final B.

The last participation of the national team happened in 2019 in Hungary.