Angola: Ombudswoman Defends Revision of Land Law

Luanda — The Angolan Ombudswoman, Florbela Araújo, on Tuesday defended the revision and amendment of the laws of the Land and of Territory Planning to decrease the number of cases involving illegal occupation of lands conflicts in across the country.

Florbela Araújo who was speaking at a working meeting with the Minister of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing, Carlos dos Santos, considered that there is a mismatch between the two above mentioned laws, taking into account the amount of complaints received by ombudsperson office.

"We ask that they present proposals for amendment on Land Law and the Land Planning Law" - in force since 2004 - "taking into account that they are outdated".

Florbela Araújo said that citizens still find it difficult to know their rights and legalize their land, combined with the fact that it continues to be difficult to grant surface rights in Angola.

On the other hand, she defended the implementation of infrastructure construction programs based on the inclusion of people with disabilities, as well as the definition of policies and programs for relocation and resettlement in favor of people's dignity.

The Ombudswoman deemed it necessary to ensure that constitutional rights relating to land rights and ownership are fully granted to all Angolans.

Florbela Araújo also expressed concern about the number of complaints or accusations about issues inherent to the protection of citizens' land rights and the permanent risk of evictions, without observing legal requirements, with emphasis on prior notice and the creation of conditions accommodation of populations.

In this sense, Florbela Araújo spoke of illegal demolitions and constructions, intrinsically linked to policies on the granting of land deeds.

In turn, the Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos dos Santos, expressed his willingness to work with the Ombudswoman on institutional issues involving his office.

FMA/OHA/ADR/DOJ