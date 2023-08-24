Zimbabwe Elections - ZEC Has Failed Us - Ccc's Chamisa Slams Electoral Body As He Casts Vote Amid Chaos in Urban Areas

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has blasted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) after the plebiscite got off to a false start in most urban areas in the country.

Zimbabweans are casting their votes for the Presidency, National Assembly and Local Authority in a crucial election.

The elections got off on the wrong foot in most urban areas with ZEC failing to deliver voting materials on time.

Speaking after casting his ballot in Kuwadzana, Chamisa said the electoral body had had the majority of the electorate.

"ZEC has failed us. People came in large numbers. They are targeting urban areas. They (Zanu PF) know we are winning this election and we have won. There is absolute support in the urban areas and in the countryside," said Chamisa

In most urban areas that NewZimbabwe.com visited this morning voting commenced as late as 4pm.

This has attracted criticism against ZEC over the handling of this year's general elections from observers and opposition leaders.

At Kuwadzana 3 primary school in Harare ballot papers arrived at 10:00, in Kambuzuma, people were standing in long queues waiting to vote at midday.

Despite this Chamisa is buoyant of electoral victory on his second bite of the cherry after contesting.

"We have sent our teams around to denounce this. We have alerted ZEC that we are not happy with its conduct. We hope they will attend to this. What I can say is Zimbabwe has been remembered. This is our time. There is going to be peace in Zimbabwe. We are going to have a new government in Zimbabwe," said Chamisa.