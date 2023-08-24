Zimbabwe: Voter Suppression - ZEC Clearly Targeted Harare, Bulawayo - Says Chamisa As Ballot Material Is Dispatched At Night - Voting Starting As Late As 7pm

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has expressed concern over the delay in delivering ballot material to polling stations by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) saying this was another ploy to "steal" his urban vote.

Ink, Local Authority and National Assembly ballot papers had not been delivered at many polling stations in Harare and Bulawayo with voting starting as late as 7pm.

Some polling stations received the material as late as 5pm after spending over 12 hours at their respective polling stations without any communication from the presiding officers.

Chamisa said this is a cause for concern, especially considering that this was happening in opposition strongholds.

"What is disturbing is we hoped to have a normal election...but it's a cause for concern.

"ZEC seems to have confirmed our fears that they will not be able to pass the test, the transparency test, the constitutionality.

"The fact that they targeted Harare and Bulawayo is an indication that they are scared. This is a clear case of voter suppression...where you find an excuse to say we don't have the council candidate ballot when you have ones for the presidential and national assembly.

"ZEC is not alone. It has handlers and it's those handlers who are afraid.

"You can see Zanu PF is rattled. They are uncomfortable," he said.

A survey by NewZimbabwe.com exposed that at many polling stations, voting material for local authorities had not arrived as late as 5 pm.

At Warren 1 Primary School in Harare West material only arrived at around 6pm.

There was chaos at Rukudzo Primary School in Kambuzuma where voters threatened to break the gate due to frustration.

Some were returning home although many vowed to stay until the ballots were delivered.

Chamisa added: "They (Zanu PF) have no mandate to govern this country. They have plunged the country into a crisis.

"I thank the citizens for soldering on. For remaining in the queues.

"Mnangagwa and Zanu Pf know that they cannot win this election.

Chamisa said they also received reports of intimidation in rural areas.

"In rural areas, there was no vote. They were commanding people.

Asked if the party had the capacity to deal with night voting he said "victory was certain".

"Zanu PF is so desperate. These are the last kicks of a dying horse," he said.