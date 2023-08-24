Kenya: Koome, Kinuthia Say Differences Resolved in Rare Show of Unity

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome now says there is no conflict between him and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia on the running of the National Police Service.

The two officials clarified that there is no disagreement between them regarding the functions of the NPS after months on infighting that saw the duo overrule each other's directives.

In June, there was a standoff between the NPSC and IG Koome over promotions of at least 500 police officers with both sides issuing opposing directives.

On Wednesday, Koome however explained that the issue of promotions within the police service requires delicate handling but "we have never disagreed."

"Don't anticipate differences between me and my Chairman (Kinuthia). There will never be differences. We work very well, I have a lot of respect for my Chairman, we have nothing to quarrel about," Koome said.

Echoing Koome's sentiments, Kinuthia said functions of the two offices are clearly defined.

He noted that his role pertains primarily to policy and human resource matters.

Collaborative effort

Referring to the contest over promotions, Kinuthia said the matter required collaborative effort.

Kinuthia said he has had frequent engagements with the IG over the issues affecting police "without any problems".

"There is no difference. The functions of the Inspector General are very clear, the function of the chairperson of the commission is very clear and the commission. We complement each other. The working formula is about us to agree," Kinuthia said as he responded to questions posed by journalists.

"There is no issue, but I help him see corners that he may not see so that we move together as one. So, we are delivering as one NPSC."

At the height of a spat between the duo In June, Koome warned police officers against applying for any positions advertised by the NPSC.

Koome's warning on June 10 came after the NPSC advertised 514 vacancies already filled by the IG.

The IG had instructed senior officers from across the country to inform officers under their command to disregard the advertisement.

"I therefore direct that all officers under your respective commands should be informed to ignore the advertisement," Koome directed at the time.

IG Koome warned that any officer who fails to heed the directive "may face disciplinary sanction."

Contested promotions

NPSC declared the promotions of at least 500 officers by IG Koome unlawful saying it was not involved.

Police Commission Chairperson immediately issued a statement through CEO Peter Leley, declaring the promotions null and void.

"The promotions are contrary to Article 246 of the Constitution of Kenya- 2010, the National Police Service Commission Promotion Regulations, 2015, Chapter 34 of the National Police Service Standing Orders, 2017 and the National Police Service Career Guidelines," Leley said in a statement.

He said Koome "has no such authority in law" because all promotions are done by the commission.