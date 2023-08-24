South Africa: No Fingerprints Found On Door At Senzo's Murder Scene

The Pretoria High Court was told that the door, believed to be the entry point to the scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder, showed no fingerprints from the assailants.

This adds to the complexity of the case of the slain Bafana Bafana captain, who was killed in 2014 during an apparent robbery at the residence of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Five individuals are currently on trial for the crime, but the absence of fingerprints on the crucial door raises questions about the accuracy of the forensic evidence presented thus far.

Thabo Mosia, a forensic officer who had testified previously, informed the court that fingerprints were not collected from the door as it was used by various individuals.

However, during cross-examination by defence advocate Zandile Mshololo, Mosia's colleague, Thobeka Mhlahlo, who was also involved in gathering forensic evidence at the crime scene, provided a contradictory account.

Mhlahlo, responsible for collecting fingerprints, revealed that she had dusted the door with powder the following day but found no fingerprints.

When probed about the presence of fingerprints on the door and the outcomes of her investigation, Mhlahlo said: "I powdered it, I did investigate the door. There were no prints."

The absence of fingerprints on the door believed to be a pivotal entry point might cast doubts on the narrative of the alleged perpetrators' mode of entry.

The trial continues.

