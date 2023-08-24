South Africa: Govt Plans Major Expansion of Electricity Grid - South African News Briefs - August 24, 2023

Govt to Add 14,000 km of Power Lines in Next Decade, Says Electricity Minister

South Africa plans to add 14,000km of power lines over the next decade, a significant increase from the 4,400 kilometers of new lines installed in the past 10 years, reports eNCA. Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is optimistic that a new agreement with China will facilitate the realisation of this plan. These investments are aimed at ensuring that South Africa has a reliable and sustainable electricity supply in the future.

Medical Scheme Mediclinic Investigated for Alleged Patient Billing Manipulation

Discovery and Momentum Health Solutions, two major medical schemes in South Africa, have approached hospital grou[ Mediclinic following explosive allegations of patient bill manipulation, reports News24. A former Mediclinic employee has alleged that the hospital group engages in widespread manipulation of patients' clinical coding to its financial benefit in the Western Cape and Gauteng. The allegations include changing coding to reflect different types of deaths and monitoring profit and loss reports to add high-cost coding during losses. Mediclinic has launched an independent audit of the allegations and says it is confident that the audit will confirm its billing processes are accurate and ethical. The audit will also cover claims that employees in the company were victimised for speaking out against these alleged practices.

Musician Jub Jub to Appear in Court on Rape, Attempted Murder, and Assault Charges

Musician and TV presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to face charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault, reports SABC News. He turned himself into the Brixton police station after an arrest warrant was issued against him. He is currently out on bail, having paid R10,000. Jub Jub was previously released on parole in 2017 after serving four years of a 25-year prison sentence for causing a car crash that resulted in the death of four schoolchildren near a school on a public road.

