Kenya: CS Namwamba to Face MPs Over Mismanagement of Athletes Welfare

Nairobi — Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba will Wednesday afternoon appear before the National Assembly to answer concerns of negligence in the Ministry.

Namwamba has been on the spot following details that the welfare of the Kenyan team that participated in the Special Olympics held in Berlin, Germany, in June 2023 was mismanaged.

MPs have pointed an accusing finger at Namwamba over some members complained about the reception of the 25 athletes when they jetted back to the country after the Special Olympics games held from 15 to 25 June.

Last week, National Assembly Kimani Ichungwa as he pushed for the Sports Cabinet Secretary to appear before the MPs said it was unfortunate that sportsmen and women who have well represented the nation were being treated poorly.

"You are not made a Cabinet Secretary to fly flags on the streets, push and bulldoze your way through traffic with Subaru escorts. You are a Cabinet Secretary to serve the people. If you were made the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Sports, you must serve sportsmen and women of this country, our best ambassadors," said Ichungwa.

Webuye West MP Daniel Wanyama who chairs the Sports Committee questioned why Namwamba failed to welcome the 25 athletes at the airport after they participated in the Special Olympics.

"We will summon the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to appear before the Committee. He will explain, in writing, why he was not in a position to receive these athletes who have given us a good name in the world," said Wanyama.

Echoing Wanyama's sentiments, Busia Woman Rep Catherine Omanyo said Namwamba needs to give answers on why there's been mismanagement in his docket.

"He did not flag off or receive them when they came back and he has not even acknowledged them. That is not the way to go. The Cabinet Secretary must show that this team is representing Kenya," said Omanyo.

Marakwet East MP Kagongo Bowen termed athletes as crucial ambassadors of the country who must be accorded respect and reward for flying the nation's flag high.

"Apart from competing, they must also be rewarded very well. I think we are the only country where we only go to the airport to welcome our athletes, but there is no reward to encourage them in their next championships," Bowen stated.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei alluded to mismanagement in the Sports Ministry questioning the status of the Talanta Hela App and claiming that Sports teams were wearing fake uniforms during international competitions.

"The other day our team went to Tunisia for the beach games, they were wearing fake uniforms and shoes, knockoffs from River road. If you look at the team that went to Trinidad and Tobago, they were also wearing fake uniforms. It just tells you by the time a country reach a point where our athletes are wearing fake uniforms, there is something wrong with the management of sports," Shollei said.