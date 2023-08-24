South Africa: Eastern Cape Judge Loses Patience With Police and Government's Slow Response to Intercape Bus Attacks

23 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

In a scathing judgment on Wednesday, Judge John Smith from the Eastern Cape High Court made it clear to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chakunga, provincial Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha and the police that his patience had run out. As the politicians and bureaucrats dithered, another 30 buses had come under attack. Smith said he was now giving an order that could not be 'misunderstood'.

The plan government made to stop ongoing attacks on long-distance buses was so vague and its implementation so slow, that it sent a message to the perpetrators that their crimes would be allowed, Judge John Smith said on Wednesday in a scathing judgment in the Eastern Cape High Court, sitting in Makhanda.

The judgment is one in a series of rulings as the Intercape bus company tries to secure police protection against ongoing attacks on its buses.

Smith has made a final order compelling the National Minister of Transport, the Eastern Cape Transport MEC and the SA Police Service to "develop a revised comprehensive plan on the steps they intend taking to ensure that reasonable and effective measures are put in place to provide for the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers in the Eastern Cape".

Law enforcement

He said pending the development of the revised action plan, the government had to ensure that: "A visible law enforcement presence is maintained at every loading point in hotspot towns and areas at each of the times at which Intercape's buses are scheduled to stop at those loading points, in order to maintain the safety and security of long-distance...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

