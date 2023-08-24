South Africa: Day One of Public Protector Interviews Proved an All-Sorts of Voting, Legality and Dealing With Corruption

23 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

A slippery grasp of the principles of legality by those interviewed to be the next Public Protector, and gasps from those asking the questions when one would-be Public Protector said he didn't vote. All this and more marked the interviews on day one.

It was advocate Oliver Josie's "I don't vote" that took ANC MP Mina Lesoma aback. She responded with a "whoa". Josie's unexpected reply was to a question on the theme of independence that ran through day one of the interviews for the post of Public Protector.

"I always say 'independent from what?' Do you vote?" asked Lesoma in the wake of earlier opposition questions on independence to advocate Tommy Ntsewa. He had told MPs he was "proud" of his ANC activism that saw him detained at the age of 15 during the state of emergency, but that "my political alignment of the past should not influence my decisions today".

Fellow ANC MP Bulelani Magwanishe picked up the voting issue, asking Josie how it would look to an ordinary person from eNgcobo if the Public Protector didn't vote and contribute to the country.

"They should look at me as a person who is truly independent," replied Josie, but Magwanishe retorted, "If a judge goes to vote, is he compromised?" Josie said "no" and reiterated, "It's a constitutional right to vote, and it's a constitutional right not to vote."

It was a moment.

Neither did the four interviewees satisfactorily nor correctly answer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.