Kenya: President Ruto, Tiktok CEO to Hold Talks Over Negative Content

Nakuru — President William Ruto is set to hold talks with Tiktok global Chief Executive officer (CEO) Shou Zi Chew on the moderation of content in Kenya.

Speaking during the Kenya Music Festival Winners' State concert that brought about 130,000 people in Nakuru, President Ruto noted that there is need to commercialize growing talents through digitization.

"Just like the way we have moderation on other social platforms, tomorrow morning I will be speaking to the Global CEO of Tiktok so that we can agree on a mechanism to moderate content in their space to reduce negative contents and leverage on monetization that benefits more people," he said.

The head of state indicated that he will ensure that his government works closely with the ministries of Education and Sports to ensure that every talent in Kenya does not go unnoticed.

"We are one of the four countries in Africa that can now monetize our content. We are now at 80 per cent monetization. Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) should have a You tube channel where we can sell the contents of our children displayed here," he said.

The best performing and certified students have been promised scholarship while the teachers who helped in executing the music performances will be promoted in their different categories of work.

The president also mentioned that the Permanent Presidential Commission (PPC) in charge of statehouse music performance will be changed to Creative Commission of Kenya and that a creative bill is being worked on to ensure that that the creative docket has professional studios in every county to give opportunity to every talent in Kenya.

The president who was in company of his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, the first lady Rachael Ruto, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Cabinet secretaries for Education Ezekiel Machogu and Youths and Sports Ababu Namwamba congratulated the performers and promised further that the school feeding program will be increased from two billion shillings to five billion shillings.

As the Tiktok talk will be taking place here has been a cross section of Kenyans who have called out to no ban of tha social media after a petition was tabled in parliament by Bob Ndolo, an executive officer of the Briget Connect Consultancy, citing that Tiktok has explicit content and lack of privacy among others.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Tuesday acknowledged receipt of the petition from petitioner.