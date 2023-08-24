Tanzania: Tanesco Alerts On Blackouts in Some Regions

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) has announced a system failure at the Ubungo II gas-fired power plant resulting in a power outage in some parts of the country.

A statement issued by the company on Tuesday stated that the system failure has caused a shortfall in electricity production for a total of 268 megawatts in the electricity transmission system and plunging some areas in the regions into

"Efforts to rectify the problem are ongoing and every four hour, we will inform our customers on the progress to resume the power supply to its routine base," read part of the statement.