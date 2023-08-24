Kenya: I Can't Resign,the Grounds Are Insufficient - CS Namwamba

Nairobi — Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has rubbished the push for him to resign over claims of mismanagement of his docket defending his performance as exemplary.

Namwamba who appeared before the floor of the National Assembly to answer to concerns of negligence in the Ministry defended his performance arguing the grounds tabled are not sufficient for his removal.

"I have no doubt that I have been performing well as the Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Arts and Youth Affairs. I believe there is absolutely no sufficient ground to cause my resignation because I believe I am performing exemplary well as CS responsible for this Ministry," he said.

Namwamba has been on the spot following details that the welfare of the Kenyan team that participated in the Special Olympics held in Berlin, Germany, in June 2023 was mismanaged.

MPs pointed an accusing finger at Namwamba over some members complained about the reception of the 25 athletes when they jetted back to the country after the Special Olympics games held from 15 to 25 June.

Namwamba however defended himself saying he was not around the day the team jetted out of the country for the international competitions.

The Sports and Youth Cabinet Secretary explained he was represented by top officials from the Ministry.

"This particular trip did not find me in town because I was performing other duties elsewhere but the team was fully facilitated. I can confirm to this house that indeed I was not at the airport at the departure of this team but the officers of the Ministry accompanied this team to ensure that all the preparations required were done," he said.

Namwamba denied claims that Kenyan athletes have been using fake kits from Adidas, saying that they have a deal with Nike.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei had claimed that the athletes in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest were wearing fake Adidas which she said were bought at River Road.

"About the athlete's kits, the country has a contract with Nike and not Adidas as it is reported. We found the contract in place," he said.

"As for the team at Budapest, I have photos with the president of athletics Kenya. I can share the images, they were all fully in Nike uniforms and not Adidas," Namwamba added.