Rwanda: Govt Cracks Down on 100 Illegal Mines

Local government leaders are intensifying efforts to clamp down on approximately 100 illegal mines, following a recent directive from the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) to shut them down unless they transition to legitimate mining practices.

These illicit mining operations are scattered across various regions of the country, with 32 identified in the Eastern province, 20 in the Southern province, 18 in the Northern Province, 17 in the Western province, and two in the City of Kigali.

Alice Kayitesi, the Governor of the Southern Province, highlighted the challenges posed by illegal mining in the province, particularly in the districts of Kamonyi and Muhanga, where multiple mining sites are located.

She emphasized that several measures have been put in place to tackle this issue, including the full activation of district task forces responsible for mining and quarries. These task forces will conduct regular inspections to assess the activities at these mining sites.

Kayitesi stressed that these task forces are tasked with providing recommendations for improvement, discouraging improper mining practices, and taking strong measures against illegal mining activities. She revealed that recent inspections in Kamonyi and Muhanga districts have already yielded recommendations for improvement in several mining sites.

In addition to inspections, the government is actively engaged in public awareness campaigns to dissuade citizens from participating in illegal mining activities. They are educating the population about the consequences of illegal mining and encouraging them to report any suspected illegal mining activities promptly.

The Southern Province Governor also announced that they are collaborating closely with the mining board to identify competent companies capable of managing vacant concessions. This approach aims to significantly reduce illegal mining by ensuring responsible oversight of these areas.

These efforts in the Southern province follow a tragic incident where an illegal mine collapsed in Huye District, resulting in the entrapment of six victims, including three students, within the tunnels. The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) subsequently arrested 10 individuals believed to be connected to the illegal mining operation.

Governor Francois Habitegeko of the Western province disclosed that they have also implemented stringent measures to combat illegal mining. He emphasized that fighting illegal mining is now a key component of local leaders' performance contracts, and they are committed to holding both leaders and miners accountable.

Habitegeko called for regular inspections, pointing out that even licensed mining companies must adhere to guidelines to protect the environment. He stressed that both illegal miners and licensed entities failing to comply with regulations should face legal consequences.

Emmanuel Gasana, the Governor of the Eastern Province, revealed that the crackdown on illegal mining has been expanded to cover all districts in the province. This follows the recent arrest of 20 illegal miners in the sectors of Rugarama and Kiziguro in Gatsibo district. These illegal miners were responsible for extensive damage amounting to Rwf1.8 billion to a water supply system in Gatsibo district.

The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board has been collaborating closely with local government authorities and security agencies to address the pervasive issue of illegal mining. illegal mining has also been a significant contributor to mining-related accidents, resulting in the loss of at least 429 lives and injuring 272 others over the past five years.