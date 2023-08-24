Somalia: Puntland Rejects FGs Directives Banning Tiktok and Telegram and 1xbet

Garowe — On Wednesday, speaking at a press conference in Garowe, Mohamoud Aidid Dirir, the Minister of Information and Technology of Puntland boycotted the Federal Ministry of Technology's decision to ban the popular social media platforms.

TikTok and Telegram, as well as the betting app 1XBet, will not be used from August 24, said the Somali government this week, citing immoral and horrific content on the online sites.

Dirir said that the ban will not be applied to Puntland, saying the semi-autonomous region has its own government and laws and that it has the full right to make its own decisions.

In a statement, the ministry of Communications and technology of Somalia ordered Internet service providers to implement the ban by August 24 or face unspecified legal action.