Somalia: Puntland Rejects FGs Directives Banning Tiktok and Telegram and 1xbet

23 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe — On Wednesday, speaking at a press conference in Garowe, Mohamoud Aidid Dirir, the Minister of Information and Technology of Puntland boycotted the Federal Ministry of Technology's decision to ban the popular social media platforms.

TikTok and Telegram, as well as the betting app 1XBet, will not be used from August 24, said the Somali government this week, citing immoral and horrific content on the online sites.

Dirir said that the ban will not be applied to Puntland, saying the semi-autonomous region has its own government and laws and that it has the full right to make its own decisions.

In a statement, the ministry of Communications and technology of Somalia ordered Internet service providers to implement the ban by August 24 or face unspecified legal action.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.