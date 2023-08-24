Uganda: 'No Political Party Will Confine Me,' Declares Lukwago

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has expressed a desire to no longer be affiliated with a single political party.

He cites exhaustion from internal party conflicts and states that he would wholeheartedly embrace any alternative to avoid them.

Lukwago, who also serves as the deputy president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in the Buganda region, is among the members accused of displaying aggression, failing to fulfill his duties, and neglecting his responsibilities as deputy.

He was recently directed to face party disciplinary action by the party's president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, amidst ongoing conflicts concerning allegations of receiving money from the president, which is tearing apart the once-largest opposition party in the country.

During an appearance on NBS Morning Breeze on Wednesday morning, Lukwago said the current conflicts within FDC is over alleged 'dirty money.'

He expressed confusion over his connection to that money and questioned how he had become a source of problems within the party.

"I must admit that everywhere I go, they accuse me of being a troublemaker. I must confess that I am exhausted from intraparty conflicts. I have never participated in the election of a political party's presidency in my life," he stated.

Lukwago observed that political parties can no longer effectively advance the liberation struggles in Uganda.

"Name one country that has been liberated solely by a political party. Not even South Africa. No political party will confine me. Although we belong to our respective political parties, we must explore alternative avenues for bringing about change. It is inevitable," he asserted.

He emphasised that, considering Uganda's current military regime, political parties should not be expected to operate in a democratic manner.

"The individuals making accusations against me lack vision. I challenge them to provide an example where tightly regulated liberation struggles have taken place, as is the case here in Uganda," he added.

In 2011, Lukwago joined forces with other idealistic Buganda politicians, such as Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Medard Lubega Sseggona, Mathias Mpuuga, and Moses Kasibante, to form an alliance called "Suubi 2011."

The primary goal of this group was to champion Buganda's interests by removing President Museveni from power.

While these politicians belonged to different political parties, they collaborated in the campaigns to ensure success in their respective races.

Since 2011, many things have changed, and it appears that the spirit of "Suubi" has diminished, although the architects of the alliance deny it.

However, Lukwago insists that Suubi is still alive.

Among the changes, Mpuuga, Sseggona, Muwanga-Kivumbi (Butambala County), and Nambooze (Mukono Municipality) decided to leave their beloved Democratic Party (DP) after years of infighting and joined the National Unity Platform (NUP) as senior members of the newly formed party.

As the leading opposition party with 57 parliamentary seats, the most challenging issue they faced was how to distribute positions within their party.

Lukwago assumed the role of Deputy President in charge of Buganda at FDC, replacing Minister Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, who had been appointed by President Museveni as the State Minister of ICT.

The Lord Mayor joined FDC during the lead-up to the July 2020 elections after disagreements with DP.

Embattled FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi accused Lukwago and other of attempting to undermine the party by causing unnecessary conflicts.

Nandala revealed that during the recently concluded elections, these people did not campaign for FDC candidates due to their understanding with NUP.