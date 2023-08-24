Uganda: Bus Transporting 70 Pupils Catches Fire

A Kakise bus carrying pupils and teachers returning from a school festival caught fire and burnt almost to ashes early Tuesday morning.

The bus carrying 70 pupils and 13 teachers from Pallisa Primary School was travelling from Serere back to Pallisa when the incident occurred on August 22, at around 1am.

They were returning from a musical festival that had been held in Serere.

The traffic police department at Ngora Central Police Station confirmed the accident TAR 50/203 occurred at Atot Swamp along Mukongoro road.

It involved an Isuzu bus registration number UAS 437P belonging to Kakise Coaches.

The accident was confirmed by the police PRO for East Kyoga SP Oscar Gregg Ageca.

He explained that the accident occurred after the bus rear tyre burst leading to a fire which quickly engulfed the entire bus.

All pupils and teachers were safely evacuated with no injuries as the fire consumed the vehicle.

Ageca said the bus has been towed to Ngora Central Police Station.