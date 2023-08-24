Uganda: Tayebwa Declines House Debate on World Bank Loan Suspension

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has declined to allow Members of Parliament (MPs) to hold a debate on the World Bank's suspension of new loans to Uganda.

Tayebwa fears that statements made by MPs might interfere with negotiations he says are taking place between the government and the lender.

Chairing Wednesday's plenary sitting, the Deputy Speaker said the matter is being handled by the Executive and that it does not make sense to subject it to debate.

"In Parliament, we do work that facilitates the country to do whatever it is doing. That matter came up and I even gave my ruling and that was it. It is a matter that is being handled by the Executive, the moment we subject it to debate, that debate won't help the process. I know what I am talking about when you hear statements of suing, these are matters of diplomacy," Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa's comments came on the backdrop of Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa's submissions, requesting that Parliament be given an opportunity from the executive to formally bring the matter to the floor.

Basalirwa had also requested the executive arm of the government to explain how the country would deal with the loan suspension, moving forward.

"Wouldn't it be procedurally right that we are given a response from the Executive on how we will be able to deal with that? I am even contemplating that we sue the World Bank," Basalirwa said on Wednesday.

Early this month, the World Bank announced the suspension of new public funding to Uganda following the country's adoption of an Anti-Homosexuality law.

In its statement, the lender said Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act 'fundamentally" contradicts its values.

President Museveni, has, however, insisted that the country can do away with World Bank's loans, saying many of the loans and aid packages, are either of no value addition to the country.