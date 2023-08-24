Uganda: MP Basalirwa Threatens Legal Action Against World Bank for Suspending Loans to Uganda

Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa, has announced his intention to sue the World Bank after they suspended the issuance of loans to Uganda following the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.

The World Bank's decision to halt funding for projects in Uganda was due to concerns over human rights violations and the need for adequate policies to protect minority groups, including the LGBTQ+ community.

While the severity of Uganda's new legislation, which includes life imprisonment and even the death penalty for certain acts, prompted the World Bank's action, critics are pointing out the inconsistent approach in dealing with other countries that also criminalize homosexuality.

There are concerns about the potential search for alternative funding sources if the World Bank is seen to be influencing political decisions using its funds.

Basalirwa has raised a procedural matter, urging the Executive to address the suspension of loan facilities by the World Bank in parliament.

He added that he is considering taking legal action against the World Bank.

"The Executive needs to formally respond to this suspension on the floor of parliament. We need clarity on how we will deal with this issue. I am even contemplating suing the World Bank," said Basalirwa.

A group of MPs recently expressed concerns about the influence of Ugandan gay rights activists and advised the World Bank to exercise caution in considering their claims, labelling them as self-interested individuals.

They argue that these activists are primarily pursuing personal gain and will eventually abandon their advocacy for homosexuality once their goals are achieved.

The World Bank's decision to suspend future funding for projects in Uganda is a response to the human rights violations resulting from the enactment of the anti-homosexuality law.

In a statement, the Bank explained that funding would remain frozen until Ugandan authorities implement adequate policies to protect minority groups, including the LGBTQ+ community.

In May of this year, President Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act into law, which includes penalties as severe as a death sentence for "aggravated homosexuality."

The law drew condemnation from rights groups and Western countries, including the US, which threatened sanctions.

The US is a major stakeholder in the World Bank and has traditionally had influence over its leadership.

The World Bank has been urging Uganda to reconsider the law and has been engaging in discussions with Ugandan officials to ensure that projects align with their environmental and social standards.

Same-sex relations were already illegal in Uganda under the previous penal code, but critics argue that the new law eliminates any potential protections for minorities.

For example, individuals may now face punishment for renting property to homosexuals.

The law also includes capital punishment for repeat offenders and for those who transmit HIV/AIDS through gay sex.

Promoters of homosexuality can be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.