Uganda: UNDP Partners With Ugandan Universities and Coffee Hubs to Boost Coffee Value Addition

In a bid to harness the economic potential of coffee and empower the youth, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced its commitment to fostering collaborations between universities and coffee industrial hubs in Uganda.

This initiative aims to provide training and capacity-building opportunities to young people, enabling them to contribute significantly to the value addition of the country's coffee industry.

During a visit to the Inspire Africa coffee industrial hub in Ntungamo district, Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP country representative to Uganda, expressed her organization's determination to create synergies that bridge the gap between educational institutions and the coffee industry.

The focus will be on innovative training for youth, equipping them with the skills necessary to lead the charge in mass coffee value addition.

"Coffee is undoubtedly one of the most potentially lucrative crops in Uganda, yet a substantial number of farmers have not reaped its full benefits due to the persistence of traditional coffee practices," remarked Elsie Attafuah.

This collaborative effort between UNDP, universities, and coffee hubs aims to shift this narrative, transforming the coffee industry into a dynamic, value-adding sector that maximizes benefits for farmers and the economy.

One of the issues highlighted during the visit was the continued importation of jute bags used in coffee packaging. Elsie Attafuah expressed her concern over this practice, emphasizing the need to localize the manufacturing of packaging materials.

"It is disheartening to witness the importation of packaging materials when our local industries have the capacity to produce them," stated Attafuah.

Nelson Tugume, Director of Inspire Africa Coffee, echoed the sentiments of the UNDP representative emphasizing the necessity of utilizing local resources and industries to support the coffee value chain.

Currently, coffee farmers in Uganda receive a mere $2 for a kilogram of raw coffee. However, by implementing value-addition practices, this amount could skyrocket to between $40 and $50 per kilo, significantly increasing the income of farmers.

In a move to bolster the coffee industry, the Ugandan government recently allocated 36 billion shillings for the establishment and investment in coffee industrial hubs.

This injection of funds has generated hope among stakeholders that Ugandan coffee will soon grace both local and international shelves in its value-added form, contributing to economic growth and global recognition.

As the UNDP forges ahead with its mission to empower the youth and enhance the coffee industry, the collaborative efforts between universities, coffee hubs, and the government are set to reshape Uganda's coffee sector, creating a brighter and more sustainable future for the nation's farmers and economy.