Uganda: Defence Attachés to Uganda Urged to Strengthen Mutual Ties

23 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Defence Attachés accredited to Uganda have been urged to maintain and strengthen the existing mutual cooperation between Uganda and their respective countries.

The call was made by Col. Julius Mbaine who represented the Chief of Military Intelligence during an interface between senior Officers of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces and the defence attachés who had paid a courtesy call to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mbuya.

"Together we can ensure the security and promote stability both in Uganda and outside the country," said Col Mbaine.

The Dean of defence attachés who doubles as the UK defence attaché to Uganda, Lt Col Barrington Barnes Toby thanked the UPDF leadership for maintaining and ensuring the stability of Uganda and Africa at large.

Toby, on behalf of other defence attachés, promised to maintain the existing mutual cooperation between Uganda and their respective countries.

The defence attachés were briefed on the current security situation in Uganda, highlights on Operation Shujaa, disarmament operation in Karamoja, ATMIS, Refugee situation and Cyber threats, among others.

The meeting was attended by defence attachés from; the Republic of Korea, Russia, Rwanda, France, Egypt, South Sudan, the United States of America, Kenya, Türkiye, Tanzania, and South Africa, among others.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.