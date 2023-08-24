Uganda: New Strict Narcotics Law to Address Gaps in the Use of Illicit Drugs and Protect Children, Says Tayebwa

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has stated that Parliament aims to address all gaps in the supply and use of illicit drugs and substances by implementing a strong law that will enhance efforts against drug abuse.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Parliament considered and passed The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Bill, 2023.

If signed by the President, the bill will tackle the misuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by imposing penalties on drug abusers and dealers, as mentioned by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Tayebwa, who presided over the sitting, emphasized the need to address the issue of illicit drugs and substances.

"We have rectified all the shortcomings and introduced a robust law that will strengthen efforts against the supply and use of illicit drugs and substances.

Drug abuse is a problem in our country, affecting not only young people but also adults, including some parents.

In 2022, out of the 7,035 patients admitted, 25% were due to alcohol and drug abuse," Tayebwa said, urging Members of Parliament to discuss drugs with their children and constituents.

To combat drug abuse and minimize its harmful effects on communities, Parliament has implemented punitive measures.

Tayebwa urged parents to monitor their children closely, noting that only those who have experienced addiction within their families can truly comprehend the pain associated with it.

Clause 10 of the Bill, if enacted, will place significant focus on protecting children, with life imprisonment as the punishment for anyone who intoxicates them with drugs and psychotropic substances.

"If a medical practitioner, pharmacist, dentist, or any other person supplies or administers a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child when it is not necessary for their treatment, they commit an offence and will be liable to a fine not exceeding fifty thousand currency points, imprisonment for life, or both," states Clause 10.

According to the content of clause 11, farmers engaged in the cultivation of prohibited substances will now be required to obtain licenses from the Ministry of Health. Failure to do so will result in imprisonment.

Repeated offenders will also face jail time.

To address unwarranted searches and arrests by authorized individuals, clause 18 introduces personal liability for authorized persons conducting arrests or searches without reasonable cause.

Under clause 7, a pharmacist prescribing any prohibited drugs and substances under the Act will incur a fine of Shs1 billion, imprisonment for 10 years, or both.

Furthermore, under clause 8, medical professionals who prescribe and supply prohibited substances in violation of their duties under this Act will have their names removed from the registry of professionals.

Attempts by MP Kabanda Nalule to include police and army personnel in that particular provision were rejected by MPs.

MP Kajwengye commended Deputy Speaker Tayebwa for his guidance and leadership, expressing satisfaction with the legislation that directly affects the people.

Internal Affairs State Minister Gen. David Muhoozi praised MPs for enacting the law and stated that the government's intention is for the law to achieve its intended purpose.