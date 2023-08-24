Uganda: Architect Who Designed State House, Mapeera, Christ the King is Dead

The death of Architect Henry William Sentoogo who passed on on August 21, 2023 struck hard the architect fraternity in and outside the country for his tremendous contribution to Kampala's skyline today.

Right from Mapeera House to finalizing Bank of Uganda, Entebbe State House Lodge, the extension of Entebbe airport, Sheraton Hotel, redesigning Christ the King Church and the Communications House are some of Kampala's iconic buildings whose plans were designed by Architect Henry William Sentoogo.

Sentoogo, who died at 87years of age, spent most of his time in engrossed in coming up with architectural masterpieces after his education from Kenya and later the United Kingdom.

Dr Architect Kenneth Ssemwogerere, a senior lecturer from the college of architecture and engineering from Makerere university, having passed through Sentoogo's hands describes him a person with high integrity, humility and above all had love for his profession.

He adds that Sentoogo wasn't a man of compromise who would share his knowledge with others.

NSSF Pension Tower remains among the structures Sentoogo was engaged in constructing before his passing.

Pawulo Mugerwa Sentoogo's long-time friend says he has been a great adviser who loved people whole heartedly and unconditionally.

Mildred Warugaba Sentoogo's wife describes her husband as a God fearing and loving man who loved to see everyone succeed in life.

The couple who have been blessed with 9 children have been together for 40years.

Ssentoogo was an honorary member of the union of architects of Bulgaria.

He was awarded the King George VI Award, Senegal's Commander of the Lion and the Mandela Presidential Award for his accomplished contributions to architecture.

Arch Ssentoogo was a president of the Uganda Society of Architects [2001-2003].

He has been a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects, the Royal Town Planning Institute UK, the Uganda Society of Architects and Architectural Association of Kenya and others.

According to Sentoogo's wife, the husband's body which is still with A Plus Funeral Services will be taken to Christ the King Church, Kampala for a mass on Saturday, August 26 and the next day it will be taken to Rubaga Cathedral followed by a vigil in their home in Lubowa Wakiso district.

Sentoogo will be laid to rest in Kitende, Ssekiwunga village on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.