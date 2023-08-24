Uganda: Activists Call for Eradication of 'Cruel' Battery Cages for Hens

Animal welfare activists have called for an end to battery cage system in poultry in a bid to ensure improved welfare of hens.

The battery cage system (also known as chicken cage) is a type of intensive poultry housing system in which chickens are kept in compartment units.

The activists, say the battery cages have been shunned in Europe and other developed countries upon realisation that they are detrimental to the welfare of hens, urging Uganda to take the same direction.

This was during the workshop organised by Uganda Vegan Society under their awareness campaign dubbed 'Free the Hen'.

The objective of the workshop was to sensitise various stakeholders from Kampala including poultry farmers, egg producers, retailers and hotel managers on why the welfare of hens is very important.

Speaking at the workshop, Aurelia Adhiambo an animal advocate from Kenya and also the Opening Alliance Africa cordinator, urged Ugandans to reform and make right choices in poultry by phasing out the use of battery cage system from their supply chains.

She highlighted that the need for more returns on investment by those in the poultry supply chains has seen them stuck to the battery cages, hence lowering the welfare of hens.

"So, we believe in a system where birds can be housed in a particular sizeable piece of land, but at the same time, we don't believe in lowering welfare just to have high production because also, keeping a high number of hens does not automatically translate to higher egg production especially if their welfare is compromised," Adhiambo said.

She further urged Ugandan policy makers to take animal welfare, particularly that of hens seriously.

"And this is not only about the welfare of hens, but this is because it affects the whole society as well. It has issues to do with public health, environment. No one wants to eat eggs from a diseased hen. This is the direction that the whole world is taking. I believe Uganda should be one of the leaders in doing this." Adhiambo urged.

Innocent Nabaasa, the executive director of Uganda Vegan Society, stressed that hens have a right to live naturally just like humans and other animals in the wild.

She noted that because of increased poultry products consumption and the fact that the West is now dumping the cages in Africa, the hens welfare has been compromised.

"Most of the countries in Europe and America have gone cage-free. And now because they don't have where to put those cages, they are donating them or selling them to us at a cheaper price. But then, they are not considering the welfare of these hens," Nabaasa stressed.

She highlighted that under the 'Free the Hen' campaign, they are also striving to create awareness about the need to transition from consumption of animal/chicken products to plant-based diets especially for the wellbeing of these hens.

"If you reduce this consumption of hens, maybe farmers will not be desperate to rare hens for three months and force them to start laying eggs..they will let hens live naturally because the demand has reduced,"

Beyond advocating for animal welfare, Nabaasa noted that some of the hens being kept in battery cages are fed on antibiotics which have negative impacts on health.

The vegan society hopes that through continued engagements with supermarket and restaurant owners, they can make cage-free commitments and stop buying eggs from battery cages.