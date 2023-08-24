Ghana: NPP Presidential Primaries - Kwabena Agyepong Shares Vision With Delegates ...Ends Campaign Tour in Kumasi

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, yesterday ended a 9-day tour of the country with a meeting with Super Delegates of the Ashanti Region in Kumasi.

The tour took him to Accra, Dambai, Ho, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Techiman, Sunyani, and Goaso.

The tour enabled him to engage delegates of the party ahead of the NPP's Super Delegates Conference scheduled for Saturday, August 26.

Addressing delegates in Oti Region, he reiterated his intention to lead a lean government, should he be elected as President of the country.

Elaborating on his six-point plan, Mr Agyepong expressed his commitment to cut waste in public procurement by ensuring value for money, adding that his vision of ushering in a new dawn was resonating positively with the populace.

"If I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be President, I'll be substantially different. I don't see why there should be a Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs or Ministry of Chieftaincy. It used to be a Secretariat at the Presidency," he said.

"So there are many things I want to see cut, especially when we are going through very tough economic times. It is not the quantum of money you save by reducing the number of Ministries per se, but it is the strong moral message you send to the country that as government we're tightening our belt, leading by example, and walking the talk," he said.

At Ho in the Volta Region, Mr Agyepong called on the delegates to eschew materialism, resist the monetisation of politics, instead he entreated them to vote for values, virtues, principles and reward long dedicated service to the party.

He told the delegates that they have a sacred responsibility to deliver a brighter future to generations unborn.

Mr Agyepong added that if elected as President, he would demonstrate exemplary leadership in order to carry the country along as "we implement austerity measures to set the economy back on a path of sustainable growth."

"It's time for a drastic departure from the status quo, business as usual and more of the same will not work for the NPP in 2024" he told the delegates.

Meeting the delegates of the Central Region in Cape Coast the aspirant insisted that the party needs a lease of new life by electing a Flagbearer who represents a new dawn in order to enhance the party's chances of winning the elusive third consecutive term in the 2024 general elections.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, who was the Press Secretary to President JA Kufuor and a former NPP General Secretary, maintained that he had the skills set and relevant experience to help retain power for the party.

"We need an energetic and decisive leader to reconnect with our party base and earn the trust of the Ghanaian people. I humbly submit that I offer that hope of a fresh start for Ghana," he said.