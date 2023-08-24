Rwanda: Slain Rwandan Athlete Rubayita Laid to Rest

Siraj Rubayita, a Rwandan track and field athlete who was killed in Kenya last week, has been repatriated to Rwanda and laid to rest.

The 34-year-old middle-distance runner died on Friday, August 18 in Iten, Kenya where he was camping for individual training.

Investigations are underway into the matter, but Kenyan media reported that his death followed a violent altercation with a Kenyan athlete on Thursday last week, sparked by a love triangle revolving around a certain woman for whom the two were contending.

His family told The New Times that his body has not only been repatriated from Kenya but it has also been buried on Wednesday, August 23 at Nyamirambo Cemetery.

During his career, Rubayita took part in a number of international events, including the Kigali Peace Marathon, the Regional 10000m Championships in Campo Atletica in Italy, the Ugandan Championships in Kampala, the Gensan Giulietta and Romeo Half Marathon in Verona, Italy, and others.

In an earlier interview, his sister Nasra Bishumba described him as the humblest person who had very few words and was very positive.

The Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) also earlier eulogised him as a good athlete in whom they had big expectations.

"It is sad for us to lose such a good athlete in whom the federation had big expectations," RAF Secretary General Jean Paul Niyintunze, told The New Times.