Kenya: Tiktok CEO Commits to Work With Authorities in Moderating Content

Pixabay
(file photo).
24 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has committed to play part in a joint working team with Kenyan authorities to moderate content on its platform.

Shou made the commitment Thursday when he held talks with President William Ruto.

He has also committed to have TikTok set up an office in Nairobi to coordinate its operations in the region.

The CEO also pledged to hire more Kenyans to work for the platform, pointing out that Kenya was among the most active countries on the platform, State House officials said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.