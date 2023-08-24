Kenya: Tiktok CEO Commits to Work With Authorities in Moderating Content

Nairobi — TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has committed to play part in a joint working team with Kenyan authorities to moderate content on its platform.

Shou made the commitment Thursday when he held talks with President William Ruto.

He has also committed to have TikTok set up an office in Nairobi to coordinate its operations in the region.

The CEO also pledged to hire more Kenyans to work for the platform, pointing out that Kenya was among the most active countries on the platform, State House officials said.