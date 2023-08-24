Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Declared Winners in 90 Local Authority Wards

24 August 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

The ruling Zanu PF has been declared as winners in 90 local authority wards across the country after no other parties or individuals successfully filed their nomination papers when the Nomination Court sat in June this year.

According to election results that have been shown by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission at the National Command Centre this morning, Zanu PF had 80 males and 10 females that won unopposed in 90 wards.

Midlands province topped the list with 27 candidates from the revolutionary party duly declared as winners followed by Mashonsland Central province that had 24 wards.

Mashonaland West won 12 wards, while Mashonaland East garnered 13 wards unopposed.

Masvingo province had four wards while Matabeleland North and South had three and six wards respectively with Manicaland province getting one ward.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.