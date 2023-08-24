Kenya: U.S. Donates 4 Vehicles to DCI to Enhance Fight Against Crime

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received a donation of four vehicles from the United States, through the US Africa Command to aid in the fight against crime.

The DCI said Wednesday that the vehicles were handed over by Joseph Kellams, a top official from the US embassy who was representing the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Country Attaché, in a ceremony held at the DCI headquarters.

While lauding the DCI for their efforts in the fight against transnational organized crimes, Kellams said that the vehicles would specifically compliment DCI's mobility efforts in the fight against drugs trafficking.

The US Official stated that President Joe Biden's administration will continue to collaborate with Kenya in fighting crime.

While receiving the vehicles, the DCI Deputy Director Ireri Kamwende, acknowledged the immense support that the Directorate had continued to receive from the US embassy in Nairobi, adding that the donation would go far in boosting the Directorate's effectiveness in responding to contemporary security challenges in the country.

Kamwende was representing the DCI Director Mohamed Amin, who was engaged in other duties.

The US official was accompanied by other high-ranking officers from Homeland security including, Messrs Bryan McPherson and Kris Line among others.