Kenya: Govt to Clear Transit Corridors of Roadblocks By November 1 - Kindiki

Nairobi — The government has announced an ambitious plan to phase out roadblocks on key transit routes by November 1 in a bid to enhance efficiency in movement of goods.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki gave the undertaking in compliance with a directive issued by President William Ruto on July 29.

Kindiki said Thursday that security agencies will shift their focus to intensifying patrols throughout the nation to maintain security, uphold law and order, and ensure road safety.

He emphasized that the removal of roadblocks is pivotal to combating corruption and facilitating smoother trade routes within Kenya, particularly along the Northern corridor.

The strategy seeks to mitigate impediments caused by graft and strengthen the nation's position as a regional trade hub.

"The directive of the removal of roadblocks has been informed by the need to improve Kenya's competitiveness in the region because we are losing it," Kindiki said while appearing before the House Committee on Regional Integration.

Gazetted roadblocks to remain

He however maintained that gazetted roadblocks will remain in specific areas since they are an integral part of the fight against terrorism and cross-border crime.

"We cannot leave especially transit and commercial vehicles playing all the way from Mombasa without any policing of some kind. It can actually be counterproductive in terms of safety of those goods and in terms of attacks," Kindiki explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He acknowledged the challenge of corruption in different departments within the government adding that he will take the lead "in cleaning up the mess that we have in the agencies that fall within my Ministry."

In November 2022, Kindiki said the government will introduce cameras to reduce the number of traffic police officers who are accused of traffic snarl-up on the roads.

The Interior CS singled out the move as part of road safety management measures by the government.

"The government is planning to remove roadblocks though that will take some time because we have to set out proper plans of introducing camera facilities in our roads. So that we can reduce issues to do with traffic jams," said the CS.

"We need to reduce our police officers standing on the road for the whole day. So, we need to improve that aspect of road safety management by improving cameras but also reducing what traffic police can do."

The new technology will deploy an electronic surveillance technique that will see no traffic police officer manning traffic tie-ups on the roads.

"The surveillance will be mainly electronic and not a policeman opening your car. We will have a program of ensuring that we use technology to improve road safety and management," he said.