Ethiopia: Premier Abiy, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Plant Seedlings

18 August 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed jointly with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed planted Green Legacy seedlings in Addis Ababa today.

Upon arriving this morning, the president and ruler of Abu Dhabi held a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian delegations, it was indicated.

The two sides have acknowledged the ever strengthening ties between Ethiopia and the UAE.

"Following bilateral meetings and signing of key cooperation agreements, together with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we planted Green Legacy seedlings marking our mutual commitment to addressing climate change in multifaceted ways," Prime Minister Abiy wrote on Face-Book.

In their earlier discussion, Prime Minister Abiy and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have expressed commitment to build stronger bridges that benefit the people of Ethiopia and UAE.

In particular, they expressed their commitment to build stronger bridges that benefit peoples of the two and for the future generations.

Following the bilateral meeting, the leaders presided over a signing ceremony of 17 agreements in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, investment and finance, it was learned.

"The growing relations between the two countries are rooted in deep mutual respect and a shared vision for mutual progress. We will continue collaborating in pursuit of sustainable development," the premier stated.

