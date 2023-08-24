Ethiopia, UAE Will Expand Scope of Cooperation - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will continue expanding their scope of cooperation.

The premier bid farewell today to the president of UAE who has been on an official visit in Ethiopia.

During Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan's stay, 17 MoU and agreements were signed between the countries to foster mutual development and prosperity.

Abiy posted that it has been a great pleasure hosting "my dear brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed."

And "we will continue expanding our scope of cooperation," he added.

Following bilateral meetings and signing of key cooperation agreements, the leaders planted seedlings, marking mutual commitment to addressing climate change in multifaceted ways.

They also officially opened the Water and Energy Exhibition which will be open for the public in the coming weeks.

The aim of the exhibition is to showcase Ethiopia's water and energy resources and potential, it was learned.

The growing relation between the two countries is rooted in deep mutual respect and a shared vision for mutual progress and will continue collaborating in pursuit of sustainable development.