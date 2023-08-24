Ethiopia, UAE Will Expand Scope of Cooperation - PM Abiy

19 August 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will continue expanding their scope of cooperation.

The premier bid farewell today to the president of UAE who has been on an official visit in Ethiopia.

During Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan's stay, 17 MoU and agreements were signed between the countries to foster mutual development and prosperity.

Abiy posted that it has been a great pleasure hosting "my dear brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed."

And "we will continue expanding our scope of cooperation," he added.

Following bilateral meetings and signing of key cooperation agreements, the leaders planted seedlings, marking mutual commitment to addressing climate change in multifaceted ways.

They also officially opened the Water and Energy Exhibition which will be open for the public in the coming weeks.

The aim of the exhibition is to showcase Ethiopia's water and energy resources and potential, it was learned.

The growing relation between the two countries is rooted in deep mutual respect and a shared vision for mutual progress and will continue collaborating in pursuit of sustainable development.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.