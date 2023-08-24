Ethiopia: Huge Special Economic Zone to Be Built in Addis Ababa

21 August 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa City Administration and Chinese FHEC Overseas Investment Company signed agreement today to build a huge Special Economic Zone in the capital Addis Ababa.

'Addis Tomorrow Special Economic Zone' project will be built with a technical support from the government of China, it was indicated.

The project will allow Ethiopia to build a huge special economic zone in East Africa.

The special Economic Zone includes an international economic and commercial zone, an educational and cultural zone, a financial and business zone, and a modern housing zone, city Mayor Adanech Abiebie twitted.

The project, which is going to be constructed using the latest technologies with global reach will serve as the economic heart of the country and a center of technological excellence.

It is also believed that the project will help enhance Addis Ababa's role in the international trade and create job opportunities for many people, she added.

The Mayor appreciated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his contribution to realizing achievement of this agreement.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.