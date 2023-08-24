Ethiopia: Huge Special Economic Zone to Be Built in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa City Administration and Chinese FHEC Overseas Investment Company signed agreement today to build a huge Special Economic Zone in the capital Addis Ababa.

'Addis Tomorrow Special Economic Zone' project will be built with a technical support from the government of China, it was indicated.

The project will allow Ethiopia to build a huge special economic zone in East Africa.

The special Economic Zone includes an international economic and commercial zone, an educational and cultural zone, a financial and business zone, and a modern housing zone, city Mayor Adanech Abiebie twitted.

The project, which is going to be constructed using the latest technologies with global reach will serve as the economic heart of the country and a center of technological excellence.

It is also believed that the project will help enhance Addis Ababa's role in the international trade and create job opportunities for many people, she added.

The Mayor appreciated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his contribution to realizing achievement of this agreement.