Uganda: NDA Warns About Deadly Coffee That Could Give You a Heart Attack

24 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has issued a public warning regarding the consumption of L-Power Coffee, after laboratory tests conducted by the authority confirmed its adulteration and potential cardiac problems.

L-Power Coffee had been marketed as a nutritional supplement but was found to contain undisclosed ingredients, raising concerns about its safety.

Additionally, the NDA highlighted the dangers of Tadalafil, a drug commonly used for erectile dysfunction.

The authority emphasized that Tadalafil should only be used under the strict supervision and instructions of qualified medical professionals due to its serious side effects, which include extreme respiratory and cardiac problems, urinary disorders, and even the possibility of leading to coma or death.

The NDA's imports control team took action by intercepting a consignment of L-Power Coffee, which had been disguised as nutritional supplements.

This discovery prompted the NDA to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to further investigate the matter.

The aim of the ongoing investigation is to ensure that those responsible for the adulteration and distribution of potentially harmful products are held accountable for their actions.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.