Uganda: Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon Kit Unveiled Ahead of the September Event

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has unveiled the official kit for this year's Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, ahead of the highly anticipated event scheduled for September 2, in Kasese.

UBL Managing Director Mr. Andrew Kilonzo officially unveiled the kit with other marathon partners at the Uganda Breweries Limited Grounds in Luzira on Wednesday afternoon.

At the event, Mr. Kilonzo reiterated the brewery's commitment to supporting the marathon as it is a vehicle for positive impact in the country.

"We are honoured to be part of this event because of the magnitude of impact it has for Uganda as a country and Kasese as a region. As you are all aware, tourism is one of the biggest earners of Uganda's economy and the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon is deliberate about playing a big role in tourism promotion by showcasing Uganda's breath-taking beauty to the world," he said.

Mr. Kilonzo added that the event will go a long way transforming the lives of rural communities.

"At Uganda Breweries, we strive to transform the lives of people in areas we operate and this marathon will help contribute to the economic transformation of the region. The increased activity in the region has translated into sustainable jobs and economic opportunities, empowering individuals to support their families and improve their quality of life," he said.

This year's kit has seen a remarkable improvement from last year's and Mr. Kilonzo remarked that this speaks to a bigger and better marathon.

The Kit

The new marathon kit is designed to elevate the running experience. This year, runners will have a specially designed running T-shirt that offers breathability and comfort.

"The T-shirts come in Tusker Lite's neon green colour that will keep runners visible on the road," UBL Premium Brands Manager Ms. Catherine Ndungu said.

The kit includes a light weight and adjustable running belt, designed for maximum comfort that is the perfect companion to keep runners' essentials secure during the long run.

It also comes with a leak-proof water bottle designed with easy squeeze functionality that will help runners stay refreshed on race day.

Ms. Ndungu revealed that all runners in the 42km, 21km half marathon and 5km fun run will receive medals upon reaching the finish line.

As a climax to the marathon, Tusker Lite has promised an epic neon street party that will be headlined by musician Cindy among other acts.

"As you know, Tusker Lite is a brand synonymous with good vibes that we deliver through our neon experiences. We shall be lighting up Kasese after the marathon. Brace yourselves for an epic neon street party," she said.

Amos Wekesa the Director of Equator Hikes, the organisers of the marathon said that this year they expect numbers to triple.

"We already have runners from 11 countries and the numbers are rising as the day grows closer. I have been in Kasese and the region is ready for the marathon. The excitement has reached fever pitch. Hotels are almost fully booked," Wekesa said.

Several marathon partners addressed the press conference. Standard Chartered Bank's Head of Corporate Affairs said that each runner will be receiving a tree in line with the bank's effort to green the environment.

Unilever's Home Care Category & Channel Development, Manager Mr. Emmanuel Kabugo revealed that each of the first 2000 kits will come a hamper filled with Unilever's home and personal care products.

Kits are now available for pick up at Station Xpress, Shop GF26, Forest Mall Lugogo Bypass, Kembabazi Catering Centre in Naguru and the Marathon Grounds in Kasese from 30thAugust to 2nd September.

For registration details and more information about the marathon, please visit www.mtrwenzorimarathon.com.