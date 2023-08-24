Ethiopia Secures Over 3.6 Billion Usd From Export Trade

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has secured more than 3.6 billion US dollar from export trade during the concluded Ethiopian Fiscal Year (EFY), according to the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

This was revealed during a workshop the ministry held today on performance evaluation of export trade.

The revenue gained during the EFY was 69.79 percent of the target, the ministry said.

Of the 3.64 Billion US dollar, some 2.8 billion USD was secured from exports of agricultural products, accounting 79.45 percent of the total revenue.

The country plans to earn 5.1 billion USD from export trade in the current EFY.

Over 4.1 billion USD was secured from export trade during same period last year, according to the ministry.