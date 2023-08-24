Ethiopia Submits Application to Join Brics Bloc of Developing Nations, Awaits 'Positive Response'

18 August 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Ethiopia has officially submitted an application to join the BRICS bloc of developing nations. In a press conference held today, Ministry spokesman Meles Alem acknowledged Ethiopia's desire to join BRICS, emphasizing the importance of aligning with influential blocs such as BRICS, a consortium, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

As a country with a history of being a founding member of global institutions like the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN), Ethiopia aims to secure its national interests by becoming a part of BRICS, Meles was quoted stating by The reporter. "It is important to join blocs like BRICS as we seek to guarantee our national interests."

He added that the country hopes to receive "positive response" for the membership application.

Over the past years studies show a drastic increase in trade between Ethiopia and BRICS, largely accounted for by China and India. BRICS countries are becoming increasingly important trading partners to Ethiopia, especially as sources of Ethiopia's imports.

The BRICS has made significant progress over the years as major emerging economies, and given the substantial advancements made by BRICS, an increasing number of countries have expressed their interest to join this influential bloc. Among those showing clear signs of interest are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Iran, and Argentina.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.