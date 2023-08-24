Uganda: President Museveni Receives Credentials From 9 New Envoys to Uganda

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received credentials from nine (9) envoys, newly accredited to Uganda.

The envoys who included Ambassadors and High Commissioners from the Republic of Ethiopia, India, Belgium, Namibia, Malawi, Philippines, Mozambique, Brazil and Canada presented their credentials on Tuesday 22nd August 2023 at State House, Entebbe.

The new Ambassador of Ethiopia to Uganda H.E. Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu was the first to present his credentials.

The envoy conveyed greetings from the Ethiopian President H.E Sahle-Work Zewde to President Museveni and pledged to further strengthen the existing strong relationship between the two countries.

He also discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries with H.E Museveni.

The new Ambassador of India to Uganda H.E. Upender Singh Rawat, also presented his letters of credence to President Museveni.

H.E Singh Rawat who has been the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Panama, assured President Museveni that he will, during his tour of duty, strive to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between India and Uganda based on partnership and mutual interest.

The President also received the credentials of Ambassador Hugues Chantry of Belgium.

H.E Chantry delivered greetings from the Prime Minister of Belgium Mr. Alexander De Croo to President Museveni and said they are looking forward to strengthening the bilateral relationship between their two countries.

The Namibian High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Lebbius Tangeni Tobias also presented his credentials to President Museveni.

Mr. Tangeni who is based in Dar es Salaam was in the company of Mr. Godfrey Kirumira, a Ugandan businessman who was recently appointed Honorary Consul of Namibia to Uganda and his spouse Mrs. Grace Namara Kirumira.

Uganda and Namibia have long-standing relations which Mr. Tangeni is seeking to strengthen.

The High Commissioner of Malawi to Uganda H.E. Callista Jennie Mutharika conveyed greetings of friendship from the President of the Republic of Malawi H.E Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to his Ugandan counterpart and pledged to strengthen the economic, political and social ties with Uganda.

H.E. Mutharika told President Museveni that Malawi is looking forward to Uganda's support in value addition to their agricultural and livestock products.

She also asked for Uganda's support for Malawi which is seeking to retain its position at the UN Human Rights Council. Under the council's rules, seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical representation.

President Museveni welcomed her to Uganda and promised to further the cordial relationship between Uganda and Malawi.

The Ambassador of the Philippines to Uganda H.E. Marie Charlotte G. Tang and Mozambique High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Jeronimo Rosa Joao Chivavi also presented their credentials and pledged to strengthen bilateral ties with Uganda.

President Museveni also received credentials from H.E. Silvio Jose Albuquerque the new Ambassador of Brazil to Uganda and H.E. Ambassador Christopher Thornley of Canada.

During their engagement, President Museveni told the Ambassadors of Canada and Brazil that the African continent commands a big market potential for Europe and Asia and challenged the companies from the two countries to take advantage of the relationship.

H.E Museveni welcomed the new envoys to Uganda and pledged continued cordial relations with their countries that are based on mutual respect and cooperation.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, Hon. John Mulimba and other government officials attended the ceremony.