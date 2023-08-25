South Africa: Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Lux Sentenced

Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli has been sentenced to five years.

The self-proclaimed servant of the people was sentenced to two years for trespassing, and three years for malicious damage to property.

But he escaped serving jail time as the sentences have been suspended on condition that he does not commit similar crimes over the set period.

National Prosecuting Authority Regional Gauteng Local Division spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mohlauli's sentence follows a complaint that was registered with Dobsonville SAPS.

The complaint was that members of the Dudula Movement descended at the complainant's house in Dobsonville on 20 March, in search of drugs.

Mjonondwane said the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court sentenced the leader of the Dudula Movement on one count of housebreaking with intent to steal and another of malicious damage to property.

"Mohlauli was sentenced to two years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years, on condition that he is not convicted of housebreaking, and another five years imprisonment, also wholly suspended for three years, on condition that he is not convicted of malicious damage to property during the period of suspension.

"The court added a further condition of him paying the complainant, Victor Ramarafe an amount of R9,500 in cash, on or before 24 August 2023 at 13h00 for damages to his property," she said.

The NPA confirmed that the complainant was compensated and the proof of payment of the amount ordered by the court was presented in open court on 24 August 2023.

In court, Control Prosecutor Linda Duma argued that the court should send a strong message that lawlessness should not be tolerated. He further argued that citizens like the complainant seek protection from the courts.

"The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes it will promote respect for the rule of law.

"We further hope that it will deter citizens from being a law unto themselves, but report suspicious activities in their surroundings to law enforcement authorities. Credit goes to Sergeant Thivhineli Sydney Phungo and Mr Duma for their collective effort that resulted in this successful prosecution."