Kenya: Six Roads to Be Opened in Lamu County to Enhance Security - CS Kindiki

Nairobi — The Ministry of Interior and National Administration will now open six security roads in Lamu County to enhance the progress of restoring peace and stability in the county prone to Al Shabaab attack.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki told MPs that his docket seeks to create a cutline in Boni Forest following a spate of violent attacks over perennial terror attacks in the coastal county.

"Some of the problems are being caused by people who have encroached the Boni forest and therefore there must be a cutline just like we have in the Northern region. We say however is in certain coordinate must leave so that we manage security," said Kindiki.

Kindiki mentioned that some residents have taken advantage of the historical injustice to encroach Boni Forest which has now has become a notorious sanctuary for the extremists.

"They are people pretending to do Agriculture but they are right inside Boni Forest and we have discovered that some of them could be harboring criminals," he said.

Boni Forest, which borders Somalia, continues to be a major headache for security officers. It has been the site of some of the bloodiest battles between the military and Al Shabaab.

On Tuesday, a lorry driver and his co-driver were killed by suspected al Shabaab militants in Lango la Simba area on the Witu-Lamu-Garsen road, Lamu.

Lamu West deputy county commissioner Gabriel Kioni confirmed the incident saying the attackers escaped.

The militants, believed to be between 30 and 60, raided the villages between 8.30 pm and 11pm on Monday night and stole household items including television sets, solar panels, lamps, maize flour and goats.

At the beginning of the month, over 60 terrorists affiliated with the al-Shabaab terror group from Somalia targeted civilians in Lamu County, killing two and injuring at least 10 others.

Kindiki confirmed the attack on the busy Garsen-Witu-Lamu Highway in Lamu County saying two travelers were killed and 10 others injured who were taken to the hospital.