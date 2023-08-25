Kenya: Govt Relaunches Eldoret Cargo Flights to Spur Regional Trade

24 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and his Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday presided over the re-opening of cargo flights at the Eldoret International Airport in move to boost regional economy and exports.

Speaking during the event, CS Murkomen said the move will play a critical role in expanding business and elevating the quality of life Eldoret town of the residents and the expansive Rift Valley region.

"This is a great milestone for the business community and farmers in the region and beyond as it will ensure faster transportation of goods, expand the scope of business, and improve livelihoods," Murkomen said.

The Transport CS said that his Ministry is working with the private sector in extending the airport's runway and construction of warehouses within the facility.

CS Kuria said that his office has engaged global logistics Investors and Government stakeholders on how to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Eldoret International Airport is a large airport that serves the city of Eldoret and the surrounding communities.

Situated at 2,150 metres (7,050 ft) above sea level,the airport has a single asphalt runway that measures 3,475 metres (11,401 ft) in length.

