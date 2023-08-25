South Africa: Batting Ace Laura Wolvaardt Steps Up to Take Over Proteas Captaincy

The Proteas Women have their third leader in a short space of time as Laura Wolvaardt takes over on an interim basis, after Suné Luus -- who also held the role on an interim basis -- relinquishes the position.

Wolvaardt will lead the team for the upcoming tours against Pakistan and New Zealand in the next two months.

It is the second time the swashbuckling batter takes over the role, having done so for two One Day International matches against India in 2021.

"It's obviously something that's very new to me, but I'm very keen to learn and to do everything that I can to hopefully do well in the position," Wolvaardt said.

"I think I'm lucky that I have a couple of senior players around me as well within the squad who will be able to help me and guide me if I do need help along the way. [I'm] definitely excited for the role and very keen to learn as well."

Suné Luus recently relinquished her role as interim captain -- although she was confirmed as permanent captain of the side during this year's T20 World Cup in South Africa -- that decision seems to have been rescinded.

Wolvaardt becomes the team's third captain this year, as former permanent captain Dané van Niekerk retired from international cricket earlier this year -- although Van...