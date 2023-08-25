South Africa: eThekwini City Manager to Earn Almost as Much as Ramaphosa - South African News Briefs - August 25, 2023

eThekwini Municipality Approves Pay Hike for City Manager Amid Governance Challenges

The eThekwini Municipality has approved a pay hike for city manager Musa Mbhele, despite governance in the municipality continuing on a downward spiral, reports News24. The Democratic Alliance voted against the proposal, while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and African National Congress (ANC) supported the hike. Mbhele's new salary will be R3.9 million per year, just shy of what President Cyril Ramaphosa earns. The national government is working to invoke Section 154 intervention in the metro, which would allow the government to "support and strengthen" the municipality's capacity to handle its own affairs. Mbhele's reign has been marred by allegations of corruption and he faces at least four criminal charges.

Musician Pitch Black Afro Released from Prison After Serving 3 Years

Thulani Ngcobo, also known as Pitch Black Afro, has been released from prison after serving three years for the death of his partner, Catherine Modisane, reports News24. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed his release due to special remission of sentence. Ngcobo had been sentenced to 10 years for culpable homicide in 2020 for killing Modisane during a confrontation, but he was acquitted of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice. Half of the sentence was suspended on the condition of not committing a similar offence. Modisane's death resulted from blunt force head trauma, and circumstantial evidence pointed to Ngcobo's involvement. The National Prosecuting Authority respects the verdict and will not appeal the conviction or sentence.

Dr Magudumana Accuses Powerful Families of Abuse in a Letter

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, facing charges related to the escape of convicted criminal Thabo Bester, has written a letter through her lawyers accusing powerful families in South Africa of abusing her, reports The Citizen. Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania after fleeing South Africa. Magudumana is facing charges of fraud, corruption, arson, violation of a body, and defeating the ends of justice for her alleged role in the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. In the letter, she discusses her alleged abuse and the plight of female inmates. She acknowledges the statements and narratives about her arrest, promising to share more about her experiences of abuse at the hands of powerful men, including prominent figures in government and business. She mentions exclusive rights to her story being granted to a black woman-owned production company and expresses her longing for her children. The case has been postponed for further investigation.

Covid Bride Wins Back her R50,000 Wedding Venue Deposit

The Cape High Court has ruled in favour of bride, Genevieve da Silva, against Bakenhof Winelands Venue, saying they cannot retain her R50,000 deposit for a wedding cancelled due to Covid lockdown, reports TimesLive. The court found Bakenhof was unjustified in withholding the refund and had wrongly presented new grounds during their appeal. Da Silva booked the venue for a May 2020 wedding but postponed to October due to Covid-19. She sought a refund but Bakenhof cited a non-refundable clause. The court upheld an initial ruling that Bakenhof's retention of the deposit was unfair and lacked moral standing, dismissing their appeal.

