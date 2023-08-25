Kenya: Tiktok to Open Kenya Office

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew says an office will be set up in Kenya to help coordinate the app's operations in the continent, The Standard Kenya reports.

Chew made the announcement on Thursday, August 24, during a virtual meeting with President William Ruto. Other leaders present include Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Economic adviser Adan Hussein.

"During the meeting, Chew pledged to hire more Kenyans to work for TikTok," read a statement by the State House communication team.

The CEO also agreed to regulate the content posted on the video-sharing app, in order to ensure that it fits the community standards.

According to the convention, this move means that inappropriate or offensive content will be deleted permanently from the platform.

The issue of explicit and inappropriate content was raised in the National Assembly after businessman Bob Ndolo submitted a motion seeking to ban the platform.