Ethiopia: UAE's Pres. Working Visit to Ethiopia Would Deepen Relations of Two Countries - Spokesperson

Addis Ababa — The recent official working visit of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Ethiopia will elevate diplomatic and economic integration between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his biweekly press briefing today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Meles Alem said that the recent visit of UAE President was successful.

During the visit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and United Arab Emirates President have expressed commitment to build stronger bridges that benefit both people.

In a bilateral meeting the leaders held with their respective delegations, they have acknowledged the ever strengthening ties between Ethiopia and the UAE.

Following the bilateral meeting, the leaders presided over a signing ceremony of 17 agreements in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, investment and finance, it was learned.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also talked about Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs plan for the current budget year and other activities carried out on the diplomatic and international relation issues.