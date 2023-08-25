Rwanda: Juno Kizigenza Grants Diehard Fan Her Dream

A young girl, known by the name of Joyeuse, has been trending on different social media platforms for proclaiming her love for singer Juno Kizigenza and how she would be honored to meet him.

She went for interviews on YouTube, did many TikTok videos about Juno and his music. Her efforts eventually paid off when she got a date with the singer. Juno posted many photos and videos of them out and about Kigali on his Instagram handle.

The two first went to Zoi, a shop owned by the famous Mackenzie's where Joyeuse was seen trying on different outfits. She however seemed shy but mostly happy as they posed for a photo when leaving the shop for yet another adventure.

Holding hands and all smiles, the two then shared lunch at Kigali Convention Centre. The post created a lot of attention with more than 23,000 likes in less than a day making it the most liked post on his page.

Juno shared that he had a great time with his diehard fan.

"Man, I was vibing hard with Juwayeze, and then bam the job hit me up talking that I am late. Messed up our flow, now I have to bounce to the Southern Province, she is a real good vibe and our date was straight fire," he posted.

In the comment section some of his fans also "shot their shot," asking the singer if they could be next for a date after this generous act that is not usual among public figures.

Kizigenza joined the music industry in 2020, when he started his career with Igitangaza Music label owned by Rwandan afro-beat superstar Bruce Melodie. He is currently an independent artiste after parting ways with Igitangaza Music Label in 2021. Some of hit songs include 'Igitangaza', 'Jaja' , ' Yaraje', ' Mpa Formula' , ' Urankunda' and 'Birenze' among others.