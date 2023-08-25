Uganda: Shell Expands Its Network in Uganda With 10 New Fuel Stations

Today at it's Ndagire Road branch in Kampala, Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants announced the addition of ten new Shell fuel stations to its network.

The newly opened fuel stations are Shell Ndagire Road, Shell Nngabo, Shell Zana, Shell Mayuge, Shell Zzana Shell Nakiyanja, Shell Kira Mulawa, Shell Mityana Highway, Shell Buyala, and Shell Gayaza II.

According to the company, strategically located, the new stations mark a significant milestone in Vivo Energy Uganda's commitment towards expanding its presence and delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of Ugandan consumers.

Not only will the new stations offer fuels, they will also provide a range of services that include convenience stores offering a variety of products.

"Our new stations have been designed to offer a seamless and efficient experience. We have strategically located them in easily accessible areas, allowing our customers to fuel up and indulge in our top-quality products without hassle. Quality is at the heart of everything we do," said Alvin Bamutire, the Vivo Energy Uganda's Retail Manager.

"We are committed to delivering excellence in both our products and services. When you step into our Shell service stations, you can trust that you will find only the highest quality fuels, lubricants, and other automotive products."

Speaking at the launch event of the new sites, Vivo Energy Uganda's Managing Director, Johan Grobbelaar highlighted that the company believes in growth through continuous innovation.

"We are delighted to extend our footprint in Uganda and serve even more customers with our world-class products and services. These new sites symbolise our commitment to convenience while ensuring that our customers receive a comprehensive range of offerings. We aim to provide an exceptional experience where customers can refuel, service their vehicles, grab a bite to eat, and find all their travel essentials conveniently in one place."

The Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director said the expansion will also stimulate economic growth through the creation of employment opportunities for people, both directly and indirectly, across the various service stations.