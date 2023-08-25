Egypt Appreciative of Brics Membership

Egypt, the new kid in the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) family has expressed appreciation in becoming a member of the family.

The 15th BRICS Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa announced six new members of the BRICS bloc this morning.

In his remarks, Egypt Prime Minister Dr HE Mostafa Madbouly told delegates that his country will cooperate with the BRICS requirements.

"We welcome the step to be part of the BRICS family. We look forward to contributing to practical solutions," Madbouly said on Thursday.

Madbouly said they are also looking forward to contributing positively in the areas such as food prices and developing agriculture.

"We look forward to participating positively and enhancing the role of the [New] Development Bank and supporting energy efficiency initiatives," Madbouly said.

He said Egypt is also willing to support peaceful resolutions in the continent.

The other new members are Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and are to become full members of BRICS with effect from 1 January 2024.

Egypt submitted in June 2023 a formal application to join the group following the ratification by the Egyptian leader Fattah al-Sisi of the country's membership in BRICS's New Development Bank (NDB).

Russia backed Egypt's membership application to join the BRICS.

South Africa, as Chair of BRICS, hosted the XV BRICS Summit under the theme: BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.

In his remarks this morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa said as the BRICS family they value the interest of other countries in building a partnership with BRICS.

He said the admission of new members to the BRICS family is the first phase of the group's expansion process.

"We have tasked our Foreign Ministers to further develop the BRICS partner country model and a list of prospective partner countries and report by the next Summit," President Ramaphosa said.

South Africa's participation in BRICS is premised on its national interests in line with the National Development Plan and the Medium-Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) 2019 - 2024 Priority 7.

During the summit which concludes today, BRICS leaders engaged with business during the BRICS Business Forum and engaged with the NDB, BRICS Business Council and other mechanisms during the Summit.

The BRICS partnership has grown in scope and depth with BRICS members exploring practical cooperation in a spirit of openness and solidarity to find mutual interests and common values.