South Africa: Expanded Brics Expected to Have a Firmer Say On International Agenda

With its large footprint in combined population size and strong world Gross Domestic Product, the BRICS group of countries is expected to shape the international agenda in the coming years.

This assertion was made by the United Arab Emirates' [UAE] His Highness (HH) Sheik Saud bin Saqr Mohammed Al Qasimi Member of the Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

He was speaking during the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue held in Sandton on Thursday.

"The BRICS community, which represents a quarter of the world economy and home to half the population of the world, is prepared to play a pivotal role in shaping the international agenda and setting the international agenda in the coming years.

"We would like to take the opportunity to communicate with other groups and peoples within this group and outside this group in order to achieve prosperity at large, a space that includes all the people of this world," the royal said.

Fresh off an official invitation to join the BRICS group, the leader expressed the UAE's commitment to the vision of the group.

"We appreciate the position of the BRICS members to include the UAE into this group. In the recent years, the UAE has continued its surge to obtain membership in international organisations while committed to enhancing dialogue.

"Our approach is to follow cooperation in order to find solutions to the problems facing our world such as climate change, poverty, healthcare, education for the most vulnerable segments of our society," he said.

The expansion of the group to now include the UAE, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and Saudi Arabia greatly enhances its economic footprint as it now boasts six of the world's top oil producers.

However, the royal said it will bring more than powerful oil connections to the table.

"It is most important to emphasise that the [UAE] is considered one of the [biggest] investment partners to the members of the BRICS group as the non-oil trade has reached 750 billion dollars and investment 38 billion dollars between the years 2018 and 2023.

"It is worth mentioning that the UAE is the second country that is not a founder to join the New Development Bank in 2020. This emphasises our very early understanding of the role that BRICS can play in enhancing international development and economic growth for all," he said.