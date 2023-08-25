Somalia: Govt, Qatar Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Relations

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre met with the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations, according to a statement released by the government of Qatar that was posted on Qatar News Agency.

Qatar has been the primary partner of Somali states and institutions in their efforts to revive and rebuild the Somali state.

Somalia seeks Qatari investments in many sectors to set up projects that can support development in the country and create job opportunities for the youth.

Qatar has contributed significantly to projects for eradicating illiteracy in Somalia, educating around 300,000 students, and another project seeks to empower Somali youth and provide them with job opportunities in the fishing sector, considering Somalia's 3,700 km-long coastline.

President of Somalia H E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said during his visit to Qatar recently that the country has offered to act as a hub for Somali exports, which will facilitate and make it easy for Somalia to access global trade.

He said that Somalia is using the global influence of Qatar to expose Somalia to the rest of the world.